Three Leaf’s Wauwatosa project gets city approval, after three tries

After several attempts,' proposed apartment development in Wauwatosa's village center has received city approval. The 153-unit development at 7474 Harwood Ave. was reviewed by the city's Design Review Board three times and faced significant opposition from neighbors before gaining approval on Thursday. The project was designed to comply with the site’s zoning requirements as to not require any rezoning, just design approvals, so the remainder of the project's city approvals will be done at the staff level and not require any public meetings or elected official vote, according to a city spokesperson. Three Leaf is planning to break ground on the project late this year, according to, Three Leaf's chief development officer., the development will take the place of St. Bernard Congregation and Wauwatosa Catholic School, which sits on a 2.8-acre site near the intersection of Wauwatosa and Hardwood Avenues. Wauwatosa Catholic School closed down at the end of last school year and St. Bernard, which was the first Catholic church in Wauwatosa, recently announced that it would be closing to consolidate with its sister parish, Christ King. "Three Leaf Partners is excited to move this outstanding multi-family project forward, with an ideal location situated directly in the heart of downtown Wauwatosa," Ford said in a statement. "We appreciate the collaboration and feedback throughout the approval process from the community, Wauwatosa Mayor McBride and staff, and St. Bernard’s parish." [gallery size="medium_large" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="594146,594147,594148,594149,594150,594151"]