Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Retail

Third Ward store MOD GEN to close

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
211 N. Broadway St. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
211 N. Broadway St. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Learn more about:
MOD GENDoug McDonald

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

MOD GEN, a modern general store that’s operated at 211 N. Broadway St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward for more than a decade, will close on Christmas Eve.

“This will be our last holiday season with you. After 25 years it is time for us to retire and start a new chapter of life,” said Doug McDonald, CEO of MOD GEN, in a statement released Monday. “This journey has been filled with many successes and more than our fair share of challenges, and we are so grateful for the patronage and support of the greater Milwaukee community that made it possible.”

MOD GEN, formerly called the Garden Room, moved from Shorewood to the Third Ward in 2016. The company operated for 15 years at the former Shorewood location, rebranding as MOD GEN in 2014.

- Advertisement -

In the coming weeks, MOD GEN will work to clear out any remaining products with holiday sales and inventory liquidations, according to Monday’s announcement.

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.