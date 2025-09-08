Third Ward store MOD GEN to close

MOD GEN, a modern general store that’s operated at 211 N. Broadway St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward for more than a decade, will close on Christmas Eve.

“This will be our last holiday season with you. After 25 years it is time for us to retire and start a new chapter of life,” said Doug McDonald, CEO of MOD GEN, in a statement released Monday. “This journey has been filled with many successes and more than our fair share of challenges, and we are so grateful for the patronage and support of the greater Milwaukee community that made it possible.”

MOD GEN, formerly called the Garden Room, moved from Shorewood to the Third Ward in 2016. The company operated for 15 years at the former Shorewood location, rebranding as MOD GEN in 2014.

In the coming weeks, MOD GEN will work to clear out any remaining products with holiday sales and inventory liquidations, according to Monday’s announcement.