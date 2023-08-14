ThermTech purchases New Berlin building for $8.7 million

An affiliate of Waukesha-based ThermTech has purchased a 90,000-square-foot industrial building in New Berlin for $8.7 million.
The building, located at 16875 W. Ryerson Road, was formerly occupied by Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions, which announced it was ending operations at that facility in January.
ThermTech, a heat treating company, has a facility about six miles away in Waukesha. ThermTech did not respond to a request for comment on the purchase of the New Berlin building.
The Ryerson Road property is part of the Moorland Business Park and was built in 1978.
Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions, a subsidiary of Connecticut-based Hubbell Inc., manufactures electrical and electronic parts for the residential, non-residential, construction, industrial and utility markets. 106 employees were laid off as a result of the New Berlin closure.