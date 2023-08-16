ThermTech planning expansion into New Berlin facility

Waukesha-based metal heat treating company ThermTech is planning an expansion into a building it recently purchased in New Berlin to accommodate more equipment and employees as the company grows.
ThermTech has seen a 37% increase in revenue in the last year, while the thermal processing industry has experienced growth of 11%, according to Jason Kupkovits, ThermTech vice president of sales & strategic direction.
"While ThermTech has historically catered to heavy industries such as mining, paper pulp processing, agriculture, heavy manufacturing and defense, growth in medical and space related fields is powering our sales to new levels," Kupkovits said.
ThermTech recently bought a 90,000-square-foot building at 16875 W. Ryerson Road for $8.7 million. The building was formerly occupied by Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions, which announced it was ending operations at that facility in January.
The company plans to use the New Berlin facility to consolidate existing heat-treating of the company's forging and casting product and provide room to put in larger and more efficient equipment, including more automated machines.
This will be ThermTech's fifth facility. The company currently has three on Travis Lane and one on Pearl Street in Waukesha.
ThermTech currently has around 160 employees and plans to hire and train more heat-treat technicians as the company expands.
"Consultant Tim Komar of Logos has been instrumental in developing our staff and shop management to allow our growth over the past few years," Kupkovits said. "His success in achieving buy-in with new hires and helping establish a culture of trust and communication has been a big boon for ThermTech."