ThermTech planning expansion into New Berlin facility

By
-
16875 W. Ryerson Road, New Berlin

Waukesha-based metal heat treating company ThermTech is planning an expansion into a building it recently purchased in New Berlin to accommodate more equipment and employees as the company grows. ThermTech has seen a 37% increase in revenue in the last year, while the thermal processing industry has experienced growth of 11%, according to Jason Kupkovits,

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display