The value of being a people-first leader

Peggy Armstrong has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry, 23 of which she’s spent with Town Bank, N.A. supporting her high-net-worth clients with their personal banking needs.

A lesson she learned very early on in her career is to embrace change, because the faster you learn and adapt, the more successful you’ll be.

She demonstrates this skill in the tailored, outside-the-box solutions she creates for her clients, making their complex financial needs simpler.

At Town Bank, Armstrong embraces a people-first leadership style by prioritizing open communication, setting clear expectations, and exhibiting belief in her team’s ability to perform.

She credits her longtime boss, Jay Mack, with leading by example and shaping her ability to treat those she leads with equal importance to the work she manages, calling it the fabric of strong teams.

For Armstrong, being a people-first leader also requires flexibility, because when people feel appreciated and accommodated, they tend to reciprocate that. Give trust and respect, and you are trusted and respected in return.

“My only goal every day is to remember to be kind, even amid chaos and frustration,” Armstrong said. “At the end of my career, I hope to have expressed kindness in a consistent matter and to be remembered for that, above all.”