The top environmental construction management team

Established in 1992, Balestrieri Environmental & Development, Inc. is a multi-disciplined environmental construction management firm specializing in turn-key renovation and demolition projects with a mission to assist our clients in reducing exposure to environmental liabilities and hazards.

Environmental Construction Management encompasses our professionally provided services:

Preconstruction inspections

Asbestos and lead abatement

Mold remediation

Media and/or chemical cleaning

Selective interior demolition

Earthwork

Demolition

Excavation

Universal/hazardous waste removal

Duct cleaning

Dust particulate containment

Mechanical equipment dismantling

Aerial imagery

Training

Our team has more than three decades of experience and resources to assess the environmental needs of each project. Our proactive approach ensures that the project progresses efficiently, minimizing the risk of delays, added costs, and compromising worker health.

Our team plays a vital role in overseeing renovation and demolition activities, while proactively mitigating environmental risks associated with hazardous materials and contaminants. This approach ensures that projects comply with local and federal regulations, minimizes environmental impact, and maintains a safe worksite throughout the project.

Balestrieri Environmental & Development, Inc. is the top turn-key environmental construction management company and offers a full suite of services.

Our team of award-winning specialty trade management team and technicians have the knowledge and resources necessary to see your project through to completion.

For additional information about Balestrieri Environmental & Development, Inc., please contact us or visit our website.

1538 N Country Club Pkwy • Elkhorn, WI 53121

(262) 743-2800 • balestrierigroup.com