Sussex | Founded: 1997

Employees: 182 | Industry: Manufacturing

The Prestwick Companies manufactures outdoor furniture and furnishings, including HDPE recycled plastic furniture, elevated waste enclosures, towel solutions, golf course furnishings, and food and beverage solutions.

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

- Advertisement -

Tyler Morse, CEO: “We thrive on customization, it’s what our entire company was built on. Our sales team is trained that no idea is too crazy. Although we may not always be able to provide exactly what they’re hoping for, because it’s outside of our capabilities, new ideas are typically generated from those requests.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“Our leadership team is intentional about our culture and the environment we create for our employees. This directly impacts our growth and success overall. Additionally, we made the decision to form an internal strategy team to foster the future success of our company and to develop our initiatives.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“The Prestwick Companies is distinguished as a top workplace due to its unwavering focus on people, fostering a supportive culture where employees and customers come first. The company’s commitment to respect, collaboration and inclusivity creates a family-like atmosphere, reinforced by strong leadership, innovative product lines and robust benefits.”