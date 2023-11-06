What the pause means for fixed income and equity markets is a strength while equity valuations remain a weakness. Expectations are low, that’s an opportunity. That along with short positioning has led to a decent rally so far. The Fed remains the threat.
The Powell Pause and the power of lower expectations
