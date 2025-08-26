The perfect science to leadership: Inspiration, balance and connection

Teresa Mogensen, chair, president and CEO at American Transmission Company (ATC), integrates inspiration, balance and connection into the workplace while keeping the power flowing.

ATC, a transmission-only electric utility, provides the vital connection between where energy is generated to where it is needed. To maintain this critical energy delivery infrastructure safely and reliably, it takes a cohesive team.

“It’s important for employees to be inspired by the mission of our company and their contribution to it,” said Teresa. “I believe the way to engage people is to have them understand how their work advances the ATC mission.”

As a strong believer in the team concept, Teresa wants the ATC Team to be balanced.

Knowledge is crucial. Experience matters. Diversity of thought is valued. Results are expected.

“I like people with a diversity of backgrounds and perspectives to be part of a team and be able to contribute, because I’ve learned over time that results are so much stronger,” said Teresa. “Everybody’s ideas are better when they’re debated and vetted.”

At ATC, she creates an environment rooted in development and high expectations, as a professional and a person.

“If people feel comfortable and engaged, we can work on another level,” said Teresa. “I like a team where people are willing to state their opinion and contribute.”

As a leader, Teresa is also aware of her influence.

“You can have a really strong impact on people, and you have to keep that in mind regarding your words and actions because they could be translated as positive, or as negative,” said Teresa. “I try to use that opportunity for good.”

American Transmission Company

(262) 506-6700