The Franchisee: Riley Scharnek

Jupiter, Florida-based Scenthound is a membership-based dog wellness franchise that provides routine hygiene and grooming services at a monthly rate. Since its 2015 founding, the brand has grown to 135 locations, or “scenters,” with signed agreements in 29 states. [caption id="attachment_613535" align="alignnone" width="1280"]A monthly visit to Scenthound includes a bath, ear cleaning, nail clip and teeth brushing. Customers get an assessment of their dog’s health through a 6-point S.C.E.N.T check. [/caption]Riley Scharnek graduates with a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison and enters the corporate world, eventually landing a full-time job at Kohl’s. The same year, her dad, Kevin Scharnek, who brought Orangetheory Fitness to Wisconsin in 2014, sells his enterprise of eight studios to private equity.From conversations with Riley about her next career move and interest in entrepreneurship, Kevin agrees to help his daughter become a franchisee. They begin researching brands that fit Riley’s interests and the local market. “Growing up in a very entrepreneurial family and then seeing my parents’ success with franchising at Orangetheory, I knew it was kind of always something I wanted to do.” – Riley “We’re not doing this because it’s cool to do something for one of our kids, we’re doing it as an investment.” – Kevin [caption id="attachment_613534" align="alignnone" width="300"]Riley Scharnek and dog Phoebe.[/caption]Having decided on the Scenthound brand, the Scharneks visit the company’s headquarters in Florida and meet with its founders and corporate team. They closed on a five-unit franchise deal just weeks later. “One of the big factors of deciding on Scenthound – beyond our passion for wellness and our love for dogs – was the corporate support behind it. … they build out extensively to set their franchisees up for success.” – RileyThe Scharneks sign a lease for a storefront in Wauwatosa at 6650 W. State St., with plans to open their first location in late summer. Additional “scenters” will open later in Brookfield, Pewaukee, Shorewood and Menomonee Falls. [caption id="attachment_613536" align="alignnone" width="1280"]Scenters are designed to reduce dogs’ anxiety, including a clean, sound-proof lobby, free from the sounds of blow dryers or barking. [/caption]$49,900