The Franchisee: Riley Scharnek

The Franchise:
Jupiter, Florida-based Scenthound is a membership-based dog wellness franchise that provides routine hygiene and grooming services at a monthly rate. Since its 2015 founding, the brand has grown to 135 locations, or “scenters,” with signed agreements in 29 states.
[caption id="attachment_613535" align="alignnone" width="1280"]

2022:
Riley Scharnek graduates with a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison and enters the corporate world, eventually landing a full-time job at Kohl’s. The same year, her dad, Kevin Scharnek, who brought Orangetheory Fitness to Wisconsin in 2014, sells his enterprise of eight studios to private equity.
Late 2023:
From conversations with Riley about her next career move and interest in entrepreneurship, Kevin agrees to help his daughter become a franchisee. They begin researching brands that fit Riley’s interests and the local market.
“Growing up in a very entrepreneurial family and then seeing my parents’ success with franchising at Orangetheory, I knew it was kind of always something I wanted to do.” – Riley
“We’re not doing this because it’s cool to do something for one of our kids, we’re doing it as an investment.” – Kevin
Riley Scharnek and dog Phoebe.

September 2024:
Having decided on the Scenthound brand, the Scharneks visit the company’s headquarters in Florida and meet with its founders and corporate team. They closed on a five-unit franchise deal just weeks later.
“One of the big factors of deciding on Scenthound – beyond our passion for wellness and our love for dogs – was the corporate support behind it. … they build out extensively to set their franchisees up for success.” – Riley
March 2025:
The Scharneks sign a lease for a storefront in Wauwatosa at 6650 W. State St., with plans to open their first location in late summer. Additional “scenters” will open later in Brookfield, Pewaukee, Shorewood and Menomonee Falls.
[caption id="attachment_613536" align="alignnone" width="1280"]

The franchise fee:
$49,900