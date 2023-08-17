The Cheel in Thiensville now hiring for expected fall reopening

Following a series of obstacles over the past three years, Napalese restaurant The Cheel is gearing up to resume full operations and reopen in its new building this fall in downtown Thiensville.

The restaurant – which has been closed since November of 2020 after a fire destroyed its previous 130-year-old building – announced plans recently to begin hiring for several positions, including bartender, server, host, prep cook, line cook, dishwasher, server assistant and food runner. Job applications can be submitted through The Cheel’s website.

When it reopens, The Cheel will operate out of a brand-new building that has been under construction for nearly two years on the corner of South Main Street and Buntrock Avenue. It’s the same site The Cheel has called home for nearly a decade, since owners Jesse and Barkha Daily purchased and renovated the historic Commercial House & Hotel building prior to opening the restaurant there in 2014. The concept was inspired by the family recipes and cooking techniques Barkha learned growing up in Nepal.

Plans for a new two-story restaurant building, which includes a second-floor concert and event venue, were approved by the Thiensville Plan Commission in March of 2021, but the project has faced several delays mostly due to increased costs of financing and construction materials. Late last year, the Dailys received a $250,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to help offset the project’s ballooning price tag.

“With an enormously generous and kind outpouring of encouragement from both the community and loyal patrons, The Cheel is inspired and invigorated to be bringing our unique experience back to our guests,” the business said in a news release.

The Dailys also operate Daily Taco & Cantina, which opened in late 2020 down the street from The Cheel property at 105 W. Freistadt Road.