The Booth MKE wins annual Rev-Up MKE pitch competition

Entrepreneurs Benjamin Biddle
and Molly Howard
, founders of The Booth MKE
, are the winners of this year’s Rev-Up MKE event, a Shark Tank-style live pitch competition hosted by Near West Side Partners
in Milwaukee.
The Booth MKE provides interactive, 3D photobooth experiences for weddings, corporate functions, and private events. The company will use the $5,000 cash prize from Rev-Up MKE to expand their business by starting a live video or karaoke booth.
As the winner of this year's competition, The Booth MKE will also receive business coaching and consulting, marketing support, and in-kind services. The company plans to open a storefront within Concordia 27
, located at 801 N. 27th St., Milwaukee.
“We put a lot of hard work into this. This is a testament that the work you put in is what you get back,” said Biddle. “It is gratifying to receive this recognition.”
Three other businesses were also recognized during this year’s Rev-Up MKE event. They include:
-- Brad Anthony Bernard
and Erik Eide
, founders of Art Tours MKE
, placed second and received $1,500 in cash, along with a six-month Fruition MKE co-working membership. Art Tours MKE highlights Milwaukee’s art communities through guided excursion tours.
-- Brianca Grace Beverly
with Queen Crown Essentials
, a business selling natural hair care products, was named the “Audience Choice” winner. Beverly will receive $500 in cash and a six-month Fruition MKE co-working membership.
-- Brittany Thomas
of Faraja Company
was awarded the Jones Family Foundation Emerging Venture Award, which included a $1,000 prize. Faraja Company is a tailor offering alterations, sewing classes, custom designs and more.
“Rev-Up MKE is a catalyst for local entrepreneurs that are the heartbeat of Milwaukee,” said Jay Mack
, president and CEO of Town Bank
, sponsor of the pitch competition. “We are excited to support The Booth MKE and the additional local entrepreneurs involved in Rev-Up MKE who will have a positive impact on the Near West Side and our city as a whole.”