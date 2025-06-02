Terex Corp. plans expansion in Pewaukee, will create 100 jobs

Norwalk, Connecticut-based Terex Corp.
, a global industrial equipment manufacturer, will expand its operations in Pewaukee and eventually create more than 100 new jobs there.
The expansion project, which will take place at the Terex facility located at N4 W22610 Bluemound Road, will add 60,000 square feet of production space.
Terex makes machinery for the construction, maintenance and industrial sectors.
Terex Utilities
, a global manufacturer of bucket trucks and digger derricks for the electric utility industry, currently operates a service center in Pewaukee and will expand its installation capacity following the company's planned investment.
The expansion is part of Terex's strategic initiative to meet increasing customer demand, according to a Monday announcement.
“Terex Utilities is committed to meeting our customers’ immediate and long-term needs. We remain focused on our strategic priorities around safety, world-class quality, competitive lead times, and innovation,” said Eric Kluver
, vice president and general manager at Texas Utilities. “We are investing in all these areas so we can provide the best experience and value to our customers.”
The Waukesha County Center for Growth
and Milwaukee 7
(M7), a regional economic development organization, worked to attract the Terex expansion project.
“I’m thrilled that Terex has chosen Waukesha County and the City of Pewaukee for their expansion,” said Rebecca Gries
, executive director of M7. “The company’s decision underscores southeastern Wisconsin’s manufacturing strength and the highly skilled workforce that powers the production of complex machinery.”
The Terex plant in Pewaukee was added through the company’s 2015 acquisition of Pewaukee-based DUECO Inc.
In 2016, Terex said it planned to close
its Pewaukee manufacturing plant but retain its aftermarket service and parts support operations at the same location.