Manufacturing

Terex Corp. plans expansion in Pewaukee, will create 100 jobs

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Terex Corp.'s Pewaukee facility. Submitted image.
Norwalk, Connecticut-based Terex Corp., a global industrial equipment manufacturer, will expand its operations in Pewaukee and eventually create more than 100 new jobs there. The expansion project, which will take place at the Terex facility located at N4 W22610 Bluemound Road, will add 60,000 square feet of production space. Terex makes machinery for the construction,

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

