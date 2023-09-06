Temporary beer and cocktail garden to operate at Summerfest grounds this month

A temporary beer and cocktail garden will be open to the public at Henry Maier Festival Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront on select Fridays and Saturdays this month, Milwaukee World Festival announced on Tuesday. Draft cocktails, domestic and craft beer will be available.

The beer and cocktail garden will be open from 3-8 p.m. on Sept. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 29 and 30. Live acoustic music will be provided between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The menu at the beer and cocktail garden will feature various domestic and craft beers including Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Terrapin, Miller Lite, Miller High Life, various Vizzy flavors, Topo Chico, Lakefront Oktoberfest and Hazy Rabbit. Draft cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available, along with assorted snacks.

The Northwestern Mutual Community Park will also be open during the beer and cocktail garden hours. The atmosphere will be family friendly, and dogs will be allowed, according to Milwaukee World Festival.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a new or gently used children’s book and place it in the donation box at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park. All books collected will be donated to Next Door Foundation’s Books for Kids program.

Entrance to the beer and cocktail garden is free via the Mid Gate at the Summerfest grounds. Free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, in lots located near the Mid Gate entrance.