Telemedicine’s time to shine

When you’re not feeling well, tradition says you should turn to someone with a healing touch and a good bedside manner to help you get better.

However, in the era of COVID-19, when physical distance and personal safety are linked, more and more people have turned to telemedicine to access health care.

For anyone not familiar with the term, “telemedicine” refers to the use of digital communication technologies to deliver healthcare services remotely. There are many forms of telemedicine, but most often, the term refers to a “virtual visit” between a patient and a healthcare provider that is conducted in a video call on a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Like video calling itself, virtual visits have been available for more than a decade but did not really take off until earlier this year.

Popular stand-alone telemedicine vendors include Teladoc, Doctor on Demand, and MDLive. These can be convenient and affordable, but do not allow you to see your regular doctor and may not be considered in-network by your insurance plan. Insurers like Anthem and UnitedHealthcare offer their members access to similar services that provide the added advantage of knowing that the visit will be covered by insurance. Additionally, nearly all major health systems in the greater Milwaukee area offer their own telemedicine solutions, which may allow you to see your actual doctor. The following overview of these services are based on the information available on each system’s website as of the time of this writing.

Advocate Aurora Health offers two types of virtual visits. Quick Care Video Visits are available 24/7 for minor health concerns and are staffed by a pool of providers, similar to an urgent care facility. Quick Care Video Visits cost $49 and cannot be billed to insurance. Existing Advocate Aurora patients can also request to schedule a video visit with their primary care provider or specialist that will be conducted via Zoom and will be billed to insurance the same as an in-person visit.

Children’s Wisconsin offers Children’s Online Urgent Care that allows you to video chat with a doctor 24/7 for children ages 0-17 regarding minor illnesses and injuries. If your child is a current patient of Children’s Wisconsin, notes from the visit will be documented and made accessible to their regular provider. Visits typically cost $49 but have been reduced to $20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin offer a telemedicine service called Virtual Clinic. From 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. you can request a virtual visit with no appointment needed for an assortment of minor illnesses. Visits cost $49 and cannot be billed to insurance.

ProHealth Care offers virtual urgent care visits to individuals located in Wisconsin ages 6 and older.ProHealth’s virtual urgent care is available for simple medical problems, including COVID-19 screening and advice. The visits cost $45 and can be billed to a health insurance plan.

Rogers Behavioral Health is offering telehealth treatment options for children, adolescents, and adults.Rogers Connect Care offers the same treatment for mental health conditions that would be delivered in-person as Partial Hospitalization Programming and Intensive Outpatient Programming. Rodgers’ admissions coordinators work with patients to determine costs and insurance coverage for virtual therapy.

Telemedicine won’t replace the relationship with your physician and is not appropriate in all situations. If you’re experiencing a medical emergency you should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

That said, telemedicine’s time to shine has arrived and it appears to be here to stay.