Technology

TEKLYNX Americas

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
BizTimes Staff
The TEKLYNX leadership team.
TEKLYNX AmericasDoug Niemeyer

Glendale | Founded: 2010
Employees: 41 | Industry: Technology

TEKLYNX is a developer of barcode labeling solutions for the aerospace and defense, automotive, chemical and consumer products industries. More than 750,000 companies in 170 countries use its software for label design, barcode tracking, product identification, radio frequency identification labeling, chemical labeling, and shipping.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Doug Niemeyer, president and general manager: “TEKLYNX offers subscription licensing and a portfolio of tiered solutions that meet the labeling needs of companies of all sizes. TEKLYNX develops its own native embedded printer drivers and currently offers more than 4,000 drivers for printer manufacturers such as Zebra, Epson, Brother, SATO, TSC Printronix, Canon, and many more.”

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

“Staying closely attuned to the challenges our customers face – particularly in the evolving supply chain landscape. We enhanced our label print automation solution, SENTINEL, to better integrate with ERP, WMS and SCM systems.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“Prioritizing individualized employee growth as a strategic response to industry changes. We implemented regular one-on-one meetings, mid-year and annual performance reviews and robust goal-setting mechanisms to align personal development with company objectives.”

