Technology Innovation Center celebrates 30 years of proven success

Founded in 1993, the Technology Innovation Center at the Milwaukee County Research Park is the largest and longest running mixed-use business incubator in the Greater Milwaukee Area.

The Technology Innovation Center provides startups, growth companies, entrepreneurs, and non-profit organizations with everything they need to succeed including affordable space, conference rooms, classrooms, copy and print room, 24/7 secure access, in-house resources, business coaching and mentoring, resources directory, and financial assistance through loans and investor introductions.

Since 1993, 242 companies have called the Technology Innovation Center home. With a proven track record of 30 years, the Technology Innovation Center currently serves 66 member companies, has graduated 176 companies, and has created 1,573 jobs.

With more than 80,000 square feet of lab and office space available it is the ideal location for companies exploring innovative industries including biotechnology, software and internet application development, medical equipment design, robotics and industrial automation.

Conveniently located near the zoo interchange, the Technology Innovation Center is centrally located within the Milwaukee County Research Park near the Medical College of Wisconsin, major companies, universities, and technical colleges. Proximity to major companies includes GE Healthcare, Zywave, Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI), CoreLogic Insurance Solutions, and Bloom Companies, LLC.

The Research Park offers foreign trade zone recognition, an excellent quality life, and an exceptional community of high-tech businesses specializing in bioscience, information technology and software development, venture investment, and research.

More than 4,500 employees arrive at the Research Park each day. The Research Park continues to develop and redevelop to better serve its businesses.

Technology Innovation Center

10437 West Innovation Drive

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

technologyinnovationcenter.org

414.778.1400