Techniplas completes bankruptcy sale process

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Nashotah-based plastics manufacturer Techniplas has completed the Chapter 11 bankruptcy sale process of its core assets to a group of existing owners. The company, which makes products for the automotive, transportation and industrial markets, is…

Arthur Thomas
Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers manufacturing for BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

