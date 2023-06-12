Vrakas CPAs + Advisors is pleased to announce that Tara Tomter has been hired to serve as the firm’s first Director of Talent.

With 17 years of public accounting experience, Tara will be an advocate for candidates, a trusted advisor to the business and an ambassador of the firm’s mission and values. Tara will also manage the full lifecycle of the recruiting process, brand Vrakas as an employer of choice at various universities, proactively identify and recruit qualified talent, and partner with practice leaders to forecast future recruiting goals.