TAPCO acquires Canada-based traffic solutions company

Brown Deer-based transportation system and transportation safety product manufacturer Traffic and Parking Control Co. LLC (TAPCO)
announced that it has acquired Montreal-based Logix ITS
, a provider of speed calming, traffic flow and parking technologies traffic solutions.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Logix ITS provides traffic data and real-time visibility to more than 4,000 cities, municipalities, law enforcement agencies and commercial customers.
“By joining forces, TAPCO and Logix ITS are creating the most comprehensive ITS platform in North America to enhance safety outcomes and improve road connectivity,” TAPCO said in a news release. “TAPCO will continue to serve its customers with a differentiated, vertically-integrated delivery model including in-house manufacturing, distribution and value-add service while creating one of the largest direct sales forces in the industry.”
"We are excited to join forces with Logix ITS, expanding our 70-year legacy of pioneering traffic safety. This acquisition unites cutting-edge solutions under one smart platform, empowering agencies to enhance roadway and pedestrian safety seamlessly," said Eric Stangel, president and CEO of TAPCO. "We're grateful to our employees, customers and partners for supporting our mission to save lives and drive transformative safety innovations."
Stangel was named president and CEO of TAPCO
in 2023.
Founded in 1956, TAPCO was acquired in late 2024
by Austin, Texas-based private equity firm Peak Rock
.