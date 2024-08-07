Subscribe
Law

Taco Stop owners investigated by Department of Labor for wage violations

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Taco Stop's Elm Grove location. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
The owners of the local chain restaurant Taco Stop have been charged with violating the Fair Labor Standards Act after they allegedly failed to pay employees appropriate wages and tips. A lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of the U.S. Department of Labor says the department’s Wage and Hour Division investigated defendants Bertina Jimenez and Arsene

