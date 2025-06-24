Log In
Restaurants

Sussex Culver’s to close, new location planned less than a mile south

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Rendering of the new Culver's location planned for W249N6424 Highway 164 in Sussex. Photo from village documents.
Rendering of the new Culver's location planned for W249N6424 Highway 164 in Sussex. Photo from village documents.
The Culver’s location at W249 N6620 Highway 164 in Sussex will close under plans to build a new location less than a mile south across the street from the Froedtert Sussex Health Center Lab.

The proposed development, located at W249 N6424 Highway 164, will consist of a 4,800-square-foot building and a drive-thru similar to its existing location, according to village documents.

The new location is planned to open in March of 2027.

Sussex’s Plan Commission approved the construction of the new restaurant this month and plans will be brought in front of the village’s Architectural Review Board for final approval in July, said Gabe Gilbertson, community development director for the village of Sussex.

The project is headed by Culver’s franchising group S & L Properties, which owns the existing location north of the development property. S & L Properties will sell the existing location after it closes, said Gilbertson.

A representative from S & L Properties was not immediately available for comment.

