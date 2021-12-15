Notable Heroes in Health Care: Dr. Susanne Cabrera

Category: Notable Heroes in Health Care

Notable Heroes in Health Care Number of years working in your current industry: 1

Dr. Susanne Cabrera is a pediatric endocrinologist at Children’s Wisconsin.But for countless LBGTQ+ youth in southeastern Wisconsin, she’s a savior, according to Peggy Troy, president and chief executive officer of Children’s Wisconsin.

As the lead behind the Children’s Wisconsin Gender Health Clinic, Cabrera has helped hundreds of kids who have questions or concerns about their gender identity.

Prior to 2016, when Cabrera saw kids at the Children’s Wisconsin Endocrinology Clinic who had questions about their gender identity, she would have to refer them to other health systems in Illinois. She saw there was a need in the community and she took action to fill it, Troy said.

In 2016, Cabrera – along with child health psychologist Jacquelyn Smith and Lori Bush, APNP – started the Gender Health Clinic at Children’s Wisconsin, an interdisciplinary team of endocrinologists and psychologists who work to support youth who have questions or concerns about their gender identity. It was the first clinic in southeastern Wisconsin dedicated exclusively to caring for gender-diverse kids.