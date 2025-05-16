Superior Ambulance opens Milwaukee station and training center

Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service celebrated the grand opening of its James Lovell Milwaukee Station and Life Support Training Institute Classroom on Thursday.

The station, located at 635 N. James Lovell St. in downtown Milwaukee, will provide emergency medical services training programs to help address workforce needs for EMS professionals. The station offers emergency medical responder, emergency medical technician and paramedic training.

“Superior Ambulance has more than two decades of experience training EMS workers, and we’re proud to step up and offer new opportunities for EMS providers of all license levels,” said Joe Posey, general manager of Superior Ambulance-Wisconsin. “The James Lovell Milwaukee Station will expand the region’s skilled workforce and ensure high-quality care across southeast Wisconsin.”

Superior Ambulance said in a news release that many EMS agencies in the state have been unable to respond to some ambulance calls due to staffing shortages. To help address those staffing gaps, Superior Ambulance said it is recruiting for more than 50 paramedic and 75 EMT positions that are important for “strengthening emergency medical response capacity throughout the Milwaukee area.”

“We congratulate Superior on the grand opening of their new James Lovell EMS Station and welcome them downtown,” Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce President Dale Kooyenga said. “With a shortage of health care workers, Superior’s expansion is good news for Milwaukee residents. Not only will they train the next generation of EMS professionals, but they will also improve response times and save lives.”