Subdivision planned at former school site in Lac La Belle

A 75-acre property in the Village of Lac La Belle has been sold to a developer that plans to build a subdivision there. Located at W360 N7077 Brown Street, the property is the site of the former Meadow View Elementary School, which closed in 2018 and has been for sale since. The property was formerly part of the Town of Oconomowoc, which merged with Lac La Belle this year. A Mayville-based entity called Three Oaks Reserve LLC purchased the site for $2 million, according to state property records. The property was sold by the Oconomowoc Area School District. The same entity received approval in June to build a low-density subdivision on the property with 28 homes. Representatives for Three Oaks Reserve could not be reached for comment.