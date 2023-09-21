Study ranks Madison as the best Midwestern metro for tech development

But Milwaukee ranks low at 17th out of 20 metro areas

By
-
Madison

A study on the best Midwestern metro areas for tech development ranks the Madison area as number one. The study, published by commercial real estate listing service CommercialCafe, looked at 20 metro areas within the Midwest. But CommercialCafe ranks the Milwaukee metro area much lower for tech development. The area came in at 17th out

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
