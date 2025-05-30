Student innovators win cash prizes during episode eight of “Project Pitch It”

Four groups of business-minded high school students pitched their companies and inventions to the “Project Pitch It” moguls during episode eight. Each group took home a $500 cash prize to support their entrepreneurial efforts.

Brookfield Central High School student Madyson Clifton shared her personal journey, which led her to create her company The Recovery Room.

Clifton has played soccer since she was 4 years old. From a young age, she set a goal for herself to play soccer at the collegiate level. She was on track to achieve this goal until last spring, when she tore her ACL and her meniscus.

“When I found out that I needed surgery, I had a million questions, feelings of uncertainty, and I began to feel disconnected from the sport I loved so much as I had to watch my team from the sidelines,” said Clifton.

That’s how the idea for The Recovery Room was created. The app is designed to connect injured athletes of all ages to help them through the recovery process.

Different sections of the app have been created for pre-op athletes, post-op athletes, and athletes at any point in their recovery journey. Coaches and parents can also connect with one another to ask questions and provide emotional support,

“Ultimately, The Support Room will provide a much-needed support system for athletes everywhere,” said Clifton.

PocketPits

Horace Mann High School students Owen Miller, Jayce Ackerman and Chris Zarate shared the idea behind their company PocketPits.

This trio has created a miniature, natural deodorant that can fit right in your pocket. The business is targeting business professionals, fitness enthusiasts and travelers who need a reliable deodorant that fits seamlessly into their lifestyle.

“Originally we wanted to make a normal-sized, natural deodorant, but as we were looking at that market, we found out there are a lot of natural deodorants already out there,” said Ackerman. “We decided we wanted something pocket-sized.”

The company has sold more than $2,500 worth of product in its first seven months. Eventually, the trio hopes to sell PocketPits to a larger company.

The Eco Treat

Next up to pitch their business were Brookfield Academy students Neerja Ahuja, Kelly Li and Emily O’Quinn. This trio founded the business The Eco Treat after they were tasked with creating a business in their economics class.

After thinking through their daily routines, the girls landed on the subject of holidays and how they’re all big fans of Halloween. They all loved collecting candy and trading pieces with siblings and friends. Their parents, however, did not love all the leftover candy wrappers they would find around the house.

That’s where Eco Treats can help. Eco Treats are a better-for-you chocolate wrapped in a biodegradable wrapper. Each wrapper is made from glycerin and gelatin.

Each Eco Treat has an added source of protein which comes from a vanilla-flavored protein powder.

“With this product, we can be more environmentally conscious while enjoying a delicious treat that’s healthier than typical chocolates,” said Li.

Puretect

Another group of Horace Mann High School students presented their business concept during episode eight.

Kimberly Diaz, Lucy Schumacher and Evelyn Zarate are the founders of Puretect.

This group of juniors also conceived of their business in class. The ladies set out to find a way to stop bugs from ruining people’s time outdoors. Leaning into the demand for less harsh, more natural insect repellents, the group created Puretect.

Puretect is a multi-purpose spray crafted with all-natural ingredients including witch hazel, distilled water, citronella oil, peppermint oil, tea tree oil and lavender oil.

The company has also created insect-repelling candles using the same natural ingredients.

“Puretect is more than just a bug repellent,” said Diaz. “It’s a commitment to (having) safe, fun family experiences in nature.”

The final episode of season nine of “Project Pitch It” will be replayed on Sunday, June 15 at 4:30 p.m. on WISN-TV 12.