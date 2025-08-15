Strattec reports sales and income gains in its 2025 fiscal year

Glendale-based Strattec Security Corp.
the world’s largest manufacturer of automotive locks and keys, reported higher sales and income during its 2025 fiscal year and also posted sales gains during the fourth quarter, compared to the same period the prior fiscal year.
The company reported net sales of $152 million for the fourth quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, which ended on June 29 and was up 6.2% from $143.1 million during the fourth quarter of its 2024 fiscal year.
Strattec’s net income dipped 13.5% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 to $8.3 million, down from $9.6 million the prior year.
For all of fiscal 2025 the company reported $565.1 million in net sales, up 5.1% from $537.8 million in fiscal 2024.
Strattec said its net income for 2025 was $18.7 million, up 14.7% from $16.3 million in fiscal 2024.
Strattec president and chief executive officer Jennifer Slater
joined the company in that role at the start of the company’s 2025 fiscal year.
Jennifer Slater

“Fiscal 2025 has been a year of significant change and advancement for Strattec,” Slater said. "This first year as CEO of Strattec has been very busy and challenging, but the advancements we are making are the result of the dedication and contribution of every member of the team. While still early in our business transformation, I am encouraged by the progress we have made over the last twelve months.
“Looking forward, we are excited about our longer-term future but recognize in the near term we face market uncertainty. North American automotive production estimates have recently been revised downward, coupled with a lull in the launch cycle of new vehicles by our key customers. In the near term, we will continue to stabilize our business operations, deepen and expand our customer relationships, enhance our product roadmaps and improve our competitive position, as we transform Strattec to be a more dynamic and innovative enterprise,”