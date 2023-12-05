This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Steve Silha

Perlick Welcomes New VP Sales

Email: jamie.smith@perlick.com
Website: https://perlick.com
Phone: (414) 293-9150

   

Perlick is pleased to welcome Steve Silha as their new VP Sales. Steve served as VP Sales for the past 8 years at Vivreau North Americas. He brings his extensive background in consultative selling processes, as well as demonstrated experience in maximizing opportunities within existing and new markets. Steve will be instrumental in Perlick achieving its full growth potential across all markets in the near and long term.

Based in Milwaukee, WI, for over 100 years, Perlick designs, engineers and manufactures luxury refrigeration equipment and systems for both homes and the bar, restaurant and beverage industries.

