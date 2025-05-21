Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Stellantis says Milwaukee plant to remain in operation until Detroit ‘megahub’ is up and running

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Milwaukee's Stellantis facility, located at 3280 S. Clement Ave. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Milwaukee's Stellantis facility, located at 3280 S. Clement Ave. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Learn more about:
Phoenix InvestorsStellantis

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

As Stellantis invests $388 million to build a Metro Detroit Megahub dedicated to its Mopar service parts distribution network, the company’s Milwaukee plant remains in operation until the Detroit facility is operational in about two years, the company announced today. The Milwaukee facility, located at 3280 S. Clement Ave., had been scheduled to close in

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.