Stellantis says Milwaukee plant to remain in operation until Detroit ‘megahub’ is up and running

As Stellantis
invests $388 million to build a Metro Detroit Megahub
dedicated to its Mopar service parts distribution network, the company’s Milwaukee plant remains in operation until the Detroit facility is operational in about two years, the company announced today.
The Milwaukee facility, located at 3280 S. Clement Ave., had been scheduled to close in 2023.
At that time, Stellantis reached an agreement
with striking United Auto Workers employees that included plans to shutter its lone Milwaukee facility.
The company planned to consolidate its operations in Milwaukee; Marysville, Michigan; and Chicago at a facility in Belvidere, Illinois.
Last year the company delayed construction on the Belvidere, Illinois facility, keeping operations going in Milwaukee, where approximately 100 UAW members work.
In a Wednesday press release, Stellantis said its Milwaukee facility will continue operating in the coming months to support the Detroit project. Two other facilities in Michigan will also remain operational. The Detroit Megahub is scheduled to open in 2027.
“Operations at these facilities will continue under a sale-leaseback agreement, providing essential support until the Metro Detroit Megahub and Warren Sherwood e-coat upfitting facility are complete,” the company's news release says.
In February
, Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firm Phoenix Investors
acquired the Stellantis facility on Milwaukee’s south side for $8.4 million.
Stellantis designs, manufactures, and sells vehicles under the Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo, and Fiat brands and provides parts, service, and customer service through its Mopar division.
The Metro Detroit Megahub, located in Van Buren Township, Michigan, will support 488 UAW-represented jobs.
The workforce for the Metro Detroit Megahub will consist of employees from the Center Line, Warren, Warren Sherwood and Milwaukee parts distribution center locations.
