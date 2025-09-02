Stella & Chewy’s products now available at Target stores

Oak Creek-based pet food manufacturer Stella & Chewy’s has struck another deal with a major retailer, this time announcing that Target stores nationwide are now carrying the company’s products.

“Target is an ideal partner for us because it’s where millions of pet parents already shop for the best products for their families, including their furry family members,” said Dave Champlin, chief sales officer at Stella & Chewy’s. “We’re excited to bring Stella & Chewy’s to Target stores nationwide. It’s a great opportunity to help more pet parents discover how easy and rewarding it can be to upgrade their pets’ bowls with raw, nutritious, and delicious options.”

Stella & Chewy’s was founded in 2003 by Muskego native Marie Moody. The company has continued to grow in recent years, announcing its first national marketing campaign in 2022.

- Advertisement -

At the end of 2022, Stella & Chewy’s struck a deal with San Diego-based Petco that allowed Petco to begin carrying the company’s products nationwide.

In recent months, Stella & Chewy’s also announced deals with Meijer and H-E-B stores.

More articles about Stella & Chewy’s: