Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Retail

Stella & Chewy’s products now available at Target stores

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Stella & Chewy's product
Stella & Chewy's product
Learn more about:
Stella & Chewy'sDave ChamplinMarie Moody

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Oak Creek-based pet food manufacturer Stella & Chewy’s has struck another deal with a major retailer, this time announcing that Target stores nationwide are now carrying the company’s products.

“Target is an ideal partner for us because it’s where millions of pet parents already shop for the best products for their families, including their furry family members,” said Dave Champlin, chief sales officer at Stella & Chewy’s. “We’re excited to bring Stella & Chewy’s to Target stores nationwide. It’s a great opportunity to help more pet parents discover how easy and rewarding it can be to upgrade their pets’ bowls with raw, nutritious, and delicious options.”

Stella & Chewy’s was founded in 2003 by Muskego native Marie Moody. The company has continued to grow in recent years, announcing its first national marketing campaign in 2022.

- Advertisement -

At the end of 2022, Stella & Chewy’s struck a deal with San Diego-based Petco that allowed Petco to begin carrying the company’s products nationwide.

In recent months, Stella & Chewy’s also announced deals with Meijer and H-E-B stores.

More articles about Stella & Chewy’s:

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.