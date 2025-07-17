State Bank of the Lakes branch planned for Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood

A State Bank of the Lakes
branch is planned for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood
, the first private development announced for the 107-acre site.
State Bank of the Lakes is a Wintrust Community Bank and currently has two locations in the Kenosha area, one in the city of Kenosha and the other in Pleasant Prairie.
Wintrust Financial Corp.
is based in Rosemont, Illinois. State Bank of the Lakes is one of several community banks under its umbrella, including Town Bank. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas.
“Our decision to build here is rooted in a belief that strong communities begin with intentional partnerships,” said Mike Deney
, president and CEO of State Bank of the Lakes. “Across our communities, Wintrust has invested in economic development, community revitalization and in helping residents create financial stability. We are proud to partner with KIN to expand our services in Kenosha.”
Construction of the bank is expected to begin later this year and it is expected to open in 2026.
The Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood is a redevelopment project for the former American Motors Corp. and Chrysler plant site in Kenosha, located southeast of Wood Road and 52nd Street. The Chrysler plant closed in 2010.
The first building in the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, the 48,602-square-foot LakeView Technology Academy building, opened earlier this year
.
Construction of the 64,000-square-foot Kenosha Innovation Center
in the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood is expected to be completed in September.
The master plan for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood includes technology incubators and offices, education institutions, businesses, housing and green space.
