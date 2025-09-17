Log In
Technology

Stamm Technologies

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
The Stamm Technologies and Stamm Media leadership team.
Milwaukee | Founded: 2000
Employees: 55 | Industry: IT and event services

Stamm Technologies provides IT support, consulting and managed services to Milwaukee-based businesses, nonprofits and schools. Its events division Stamm Media offers event support, including AV and IT hardware rental, interactive development, content creation and production services for trade shows, corporate events and brand activations nationwide.

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

Dave Stamm, CEO: “Both of our divisions run the Entrepreneurial Operating System, based on the Traction framework. While we’ve expanded into Las Vegas and Southern California, Milwaukee remains our headquarters, and we deeply value the strong work ethic and cost-effective environment here. We’re pursuing a growth strategy that combines organic expansion with targeted acquisitions, and we reinvest our profits to build financial resilience.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“Doubling in size without losing who we are. We’d have a thriving culture that feels personal, even at scale.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

“Culture is created in the moments when you think it doesn’t matter.”

