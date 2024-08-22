Southwest to add direct flights from Milwaukee to Austin

Southwest Airlines
will add new nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Austin, Texas, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
announced today.
The service adds a new nonstop destination not currently available from Mitchell International.
The flights, which will begin on March 6, 2025, will operate on Boeing 737-700 aircraft five days per week, Monday through Friday.
“We know there is a strong demand for flights to Austin, and we’re excited to see Southwest expand at MKE with this brand-new destination,” said airport director Brian Dranzik
. “We look forward to offering this convenient new nonstop option for our Milwaukee travelers, and we encourage them to use this route to help us keep this service.”
With today’s announcement, Southwest now offers nonstop flights to 16 destinations from MKE. Southwest is MKE’s largest carrier.
In addition to the Austin route announcement, Southwest Airlines will again offer nonstop service to popular spring break destinations in March 2025. In addition to daily service to Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Myers, Southwest will fly between MKE and Cancun on Saturdays and Sundays from March 6 through April 7. Nonstop flights to/from Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota/Bradenton, FL, will also be offered during the same period.
Passenger traffic at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport was up 10.9% during the first half of the year to 3,158,314. That comes after passenger traffic at the airport was up 10.6% in 2023 to 6,015,731. The airport is expecting 6.3 million passengers in 2024.
While the increase in passenger activity at Mitchell International is significant, it still remains below pre-pandemic levels. Passenger traffic at the airport during the first half of 2019 was 3,430,771, which is 7.9% higher than the traffic at MKE during the first half of this year.