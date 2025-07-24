Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Southeastern Wisconsin retail real estate market showed slight decline in Q2

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Pan-Asia Supermarket in West Allis. Image from Google.
Pan-Asia Supermarket in West Allis. Image from Google.
Learn more about:
Commercial Association of Realtors WisconsinMoody’s

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

The southeastern Wisconsin retail real estate market showed signs of slight decline during the second quarter of the year, according to the latest market report from Moody’s and Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW). The area’s retail space vacancy rate increased slightly to 5.8% and the market had negative absorption of 21,259 square feet of

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.