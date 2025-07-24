Southeastern Wisconsin retail real estate market showed slight decline in Q2

Waukesha South, 1.8%

Ozaukee, Washington and Sheboygan, 3.8%

Waukesha Northwest, 3.8%

Milwaukee West Allis, 3.9%

Kenosha, Racine and Walworth, 4.2%

Mequon-Thiensville, 5.6%

Milwaukee South, 5.7%

Milwaukee Northwest, 7.4%

Brookfield and Pewaukee, 8.1%

Mayfair-Wauwatosa, 8.5%

Milwaukee Central, 9.9%

Milwaukee CBD, 12.4%

Milwaukee North Shore, 14.2%

Milwaukee West Allis, 34,482

Milwaukee Northwest, 28,532

Waukesha South, 10,702

Kenosha, Racine and Walworth, 4,170

Waukesha Northwest, 3,658

Milwaukee CBD, 8,603

Milwaukee Central, -765

Milwaukee North Shore, -1,894

Ozaukee, Washington and Sheboygan, -6,634

Mequon-Thiensville, -9,174

Milwaukee South, -15,489

Mayfair-Wauwatosa, -33,909

Brookfield and Pewaukee, -43,541

Kenosha, Racine and Walworth, 384,520

Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Washington, 43,809

Waukesha Northwest, 29,734

Brookfield and Pewaukee, 21,177

Milwaukee North Shore, 20,055

Milwaukee West Allis, 14,500

Mequon-Thiensville, 9,922

Milwaukee Central, 7,186

Milwaukee CBD, 6,312

The southeastern Wisconsin retail real estate market showed signs of slight decline during the second quarter of the year, according to the latest market report fromand. The area’s retail space vacancy rate increased slightly to 5.8% and the market had negative absorption of 21,259 square feet of space during the quarter. Year to date, the market has had negative retail real estate absorption of 99,631 square feet of space, according to the report. The leasing of 34,400 square feet of retail space for astore, which is celebrating its grand opening today, in West Allis, was the largest amount of positive absorption for the quarter in the region. The closing of a 48,700-square-footstore in the Brookfield/Pewaukee submarket was the largest amount of negative absorption for the quarter. There are currently 19 retail real estate construction projects in southeastern Wisconsin, for a total of 544,443 square feet for space, including 384,520 square feet of retail space under construction in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties, according to the report. Here’s a breakdown of second quarter retail space vacancy rates by submarket:Here’s a breakdown of second quarter retail space absorption by submarket:Here’s a breakdown of current retail space construction by submarket: