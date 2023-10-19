Southeastern Wisconsin industrial real estate market softens in Q3, but remains strong

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

The southeastern Wisconsin industrial real estate market's vacancy rate rose from about 3.5% in the second quarter to 4.4% in the third quarter, but the market absorbed an additional 359,149 square feet of space during the quarter, according to the latest market report from the. Year to date the region's industrial real estate market has had more than 1.6 million square feet of positive absorption, according to the report. There is currently 7.95 million square feet of industrial real estate under construction in the region, according to the report. Kenosha County has the most, by far, at 4.6 million square feet. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of industrial real estate under construction:Here's a county-by-county breakdown of industrial real estate vacancy rates (and total amount of available space):Here's a county-by-county breakdown of year-to-date industrial real estate absorption: