Southeastern Wisconsin industrial real estate market softens in Q3, but remains strong

The southeastern Wisconsin industrial real estate market's vacancy rate rose from about 3.5% in the second quarter to 4.4% in the third quarter, but the market absorbed an additional 359,149 square feet of space during the quarter, according to the latest market report from the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin.
Year to date the region's industrial real estate market has had more than 1.6 million square feet of positive absorption, according to the report.
There is currently 7.95 million square feet of industrial real estate under construction in the region, according to the report. Kenosha County has the most, by far, at 4.6 million square feet.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of industrial real estate under construction:
Kenosha: 4,621,064
Washington: 1,301,134
Milwaukee: 857,750
Waukesha: 659,578
Racine: 242,520
Ozaukee: 165,868
Walworth: 105,750
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of industrial real estate vacancy rates (and total amount of available space):
Sheboygan: 0.4% (736,699 square feet)
Walworth: 0.7% (416,840)
Waukesha: 1.0% (1,659,782)
Washington: 1.4% (505,113)
Ozaukee: 1.5% (335,523)
Milwaukee: 5.4% (10,392,936)
Racine: 8.4% (3,053,532)
Kenosha: 10.7% (5,443,642)
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of year-to-date industrial real estate absorption: