Solving Challenges at the Intersections of Business, Government, & Public Affairs

Female leaders often face a lack of recognition for their contributions, whether in business, government, or politics. It’s not just about having a seat at the table; it’s about ensuring voices are heard, credited, and empowered to lead.

Throughout my career, I have benefited from mentors across industries pushing and supporting me. Connecting emerging women leaders with mentors to navigate complex career paths and advocate for their growth has been central to establishing relationships that are designed to be strategic, not symbolic.

At Michael Best Strategies, we prioritize visibility. From establishing strong networks for clients to nominating women for leadership positions to supporting women in law and policy, we make sure their achievements are seen and celebrated. Recognition isn’t just a gesture, it’s a platform for influence.

Supporting leaders isn’t a side initiative. It’s central to how we build a stronger future at the intersections of business, government and public affairs for generations to come.

