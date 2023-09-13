Operose Advisors announced today that Skip McGregor has become a shareholder in its holding company, Beulah Holdings LLC.

Skip joined Operose Advisors in 2020 as a Managing Director. He adds valuable experience as the primary investment advisor on several key firm relationships. He is responsible for business development and provides advice to clients with respect to planning, execution, and feedback of investment programs, investment policy development, asset class assessment, investment management and ongoing client service.

McGregor serves on the boards of Milwaukee Winter Club and Rocketship Public Schools.