People in the News

SixLine Semiconductor co-founder named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Learn more about:
SixLine SemiconductorKaty Jinkins
Last updated
Katy Jinkins

The co-founder and chief executive officer of Middleton-based SixLine Semiconductor has been recognized by Forbes as a 30 Under 30 leader in the manufacturing sector.

Katy Jinkins and her co-founder, University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Michael Arnold, are working to develop aligned carbon nanotubes that are 50,000 times thinner than a human hair.

These nanotubes will be used to enable the next generation of high-performance electronics, helping support the expansion of 6G technology.

SixLine’s technology, which is being developed in partnership with UW-Madison, has the potential to address large markets in the electronics industry, including the development of wireless communication, computing and sensing technologies.

The startup expects $22,500 in revenue this year and has raised nearly $1 million in funding, according to Forbes.

SixLine Semiconductor was also the winner of the Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest in 2023.

What's New

