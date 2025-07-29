Jump Start: Sit By Me app aims to drive professional connections, revenue at co-working spaces

Location: Wauwatosa
Founder: Brad Steckart
Founded: 2023
Service: Social engagement app
Website: sitbyme.co
Employees: 1
Goal: Grow user base
Experience: Public administration and SaaS
Sit By Me’s in-app map shows the general locations of other users.[/caption]
Wauwatosa-based social networking app Sit By Me was created to break the ice between remote workers while increasing revenue for local cafés and co-working spaces.
Founder and CEO Brad Steckart was sitting at a coffee shop writing a paper for graduate school when he looked up and realized three other people were sitting alone, likely doing similar tasks. Four people were occupying four separate tables, leaving nine seats empty but unofficially taken. As the café got busier, Steckart thought there must be a way to optimize café space and create connections between likeminded patrons.
From that experience, Sit By Me, an app that indicates a person’s working status at public venues like cafés and other co-working spaces, was born.
“One in four workers is now remote, and they’re craving more than just productivity – they want people, purpose and places that inspire them,” Steckart said.
Sit By Me uses geographic location services to connect users. Once open, the app displays a map of active users represented by a red or green dot – green indicating “open to chat” and red indicating “working quietly.” Users can download the app for free and upgrade to a premium version with added features for $5 a month.
Steckart, a UW-Stevens Point and UW-Milwaukee alum previously led budget development in the public sector after receiving a master’s degree in public administration. Steckart then transitioned into SaaS (software as a service) work to lead a team at a tech firm that serves state and local governments.
“My focus was helping public sector clients solve complex problems with scalable, user-centered digital solutions,” said Steckart. “That blend of business strategy and community-minded service is at the core of how I built Sit By Me.”
Sit By Me has partnered with several local businesses including Wantable Cafe and BizStarts Community Market, both in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, and Haven Cafe in downtown Milwaukee’s Juneau Town neighborhood.
Sit By Me has a presence in Denver, Colorado, and is planning to expand into other peer markets as it gains momentum in Milwaukee. Its next steps include gaining 10,000 users, partnering with 25 businesses and beginning an initial funding round in 2025.