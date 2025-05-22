Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Silgan Containers to close one of its Oconomowoc facilities

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
The Silgan Containers plant at 520 W. 2nd St. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
The Silgan Containers plant at 520 W. 2nd St. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Learn more about:
Silgan Containers

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Silgan Containers plans to close one of its Oconomowoc facilities, laying off 56 employees in the process, according to a newly submitted WARN notice. The plant at 520 W. 2nd St. is scheduled to close this summer, with layoffs beginning on July 21. The facility will continue operating with limited production runs “into August 2025

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Future 50 Award Applications Due This Friday - Apply Today

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.