Silgan Containers to close one of its Oconomowoc facilities

Silgan Containers
plans to close one of its Oconomowoc facilities, laying off 56 employees in the process, according to a newly submitted WARN notice.
The plant at 520 W. 2nd
St. is scheduled to close this summer, with layoffs beginning on July 21. The facility will continue operating with limited production runs “into August 2025 or later,” according to the notice.
The work being done at the facility will be absorbed into Silgan’s other locations.
Silgan Containers is a subsidiary of Connecticut-based Silgan Holdings Inc. and is a global supplier of metal food packaging such as cans and cups.
The company has three other facilities in Oconomowoc, one of which is owned by Silgan, as well as a facility in Menomonee Falls that the company owns and one in Mequon that’s leased. Silgan also leases 525,000 square feet of space in Kenosha.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.