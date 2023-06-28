Signage plans submitted for downtown Kohl’s store

Signage plans were recently submitted to the city of Milwaukee for the store that Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s plans to open at the former Boston Store space on Wisconsin Avenue.

The 40,000-square-foot store is expected to open in the fall in the HUB640 building at the southeast corner of West Wisconsin and Vel R. Phillips avenues. Construction work to build out the space began in May.

Newly submitted plans to the city indicate that Kohl’s plans to have seven exterior signs and three interior signs for the store.

The exterior signs will include two 43-square-foot signs at the Wisconsin Avenue and Vel R. Phillips Avenue corner, a pair of 12-square-foot blade signs sticking out from the building’s exterior (one on Wisconsin Avenue and the other on Vel R. Phillips Avenue right at the corner with Wisconsin Avenue), a 29-square-foot sign above the main entrance to the store on Wisconsin Avenue, a 56-square-foot vinyl decal sign on the skywalk over Vel R. Phillips Avenue connecting the HUB640 building to a parking structure, and a 3-square-foot “Kohl’s Customer Parking” sign at the entrance to the parking structure.

The planned interior signs include a Kohl’s + Sephora interior wall window display along Wisconsin Avenue and a 24-square-foot Kohl’s + Sephora sign planned at the store entrance from The Avenue.

The HUB640 building is also the future home of Fiserv’s corporate headquarters, which will be moved there from Brookfield. The building is owned by Chicago-based North Wells Capital. The HUB640 building’s only available space is a 25,000-square-foot office space on the third floor, according to Zack Fox, principal and director of asset management for North Wells Capital.