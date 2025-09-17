Log In
Health Care

Shoreside Therapies

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Shoreside Therapies co-owner Laurie Groh.
Shoreside TherapiesLaurie Groh

Milwaukee | Founded: 2004
Employees: 15 | Industry: Mental health care

Shoreside Therapies is a group mental health practice offering therapy for individuals, couples and families. Its services include counseling for anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship challenges, parenting support and life transitions.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Laurie Groh, co-owner: “We’re a team of real people who genuinely care and want our clients to feel comfortable, supported and understood. We offer everything from brainspotting to art therapy to good old-fashioned talk therapy, and we’re not afraid to get creative when it comes to meeting people where they are.”

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

“A lot of it comes down to listening – really listening – to what our clients are saying. We stay closely connected as a team through regular supervision and collaboration, which helps us spot common themes in what people are struggling with. When we notice patterns like burnout, parenting overwhelm, relationship dynamics, or anxiety around identity transitions, we respond intentionally.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“One of the biggest turning points was choosing to fully embrace a collaborative model and prioritize hiring therapists who value connection, curiosity and community – not just clinical skills. It allowed us to build a team that genuinely supports one another and shares a vision of care that’s warm, creative and human.”

