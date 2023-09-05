Shipping container recycler, portable toilet renter to buy former Fiebrantz Bus Station

A shipping container up-cycler and a portable toilet rental company could be the new owners of the former Fiebrantz Bus Station in Milwaukee.

Located at 1900 W. Fiebrantz Ave. in Milwaukee’s Rufus King neighborhood, the 90,000-square-foot facility was last used by the Milwaukee County Transit System until 2019. In 2021, Milwaukee County issued a request for proposals to procure a purchaser.

Earlier this year, the county selected MKE Northside LLC to purchase the building for $500,000.

New county documents say that the owners of MKE Northside LLC plan to relocate two of their businesses, Containers Up and Green Frog, to the building.

Containers Up, founded in 2016 by Lyle Stoflet and Tom Daugherty, repurposes and customizes shipping containers to be rented or sold for things like trade shows, bars or tiny homes.

Green Frog is a portable toilet rental company.

Both businesses are currently located a couple miles northwest at 4997 N. 33rd St.

The Fiebrantz facility is located across the street from Rufus King High School and the business owners have “committed to providing internship and apprenticeship opportunities for Rufus King High School students, allowing students to gain practical experience in manufacturing,” county documents say.

The owners plan to have 12 people working in the building at the start, with plans to add an additional 12 positions over the next 24 months.

The positions for Containers Up will be skilled positions like welding and fabricating with

pay ranges from $17.50 to $45 per hour. The positions for Green Frog will involve cleaning, maintenance and delivery with pay ranges from $15.50 to $25 per hour.