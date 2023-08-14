Sheboygan restaurant group to open Roman-style pizzeria in Elkhart Lake

Downtown Elkhart Lake will soon be home to a new Roman-style pizzeria by the owners of Harry’s Prohibition Bistro in the city of Sheboygan.

Harry’s Pizza e Vino Restaurant and Wine Bar is slated to open Aug. 22 at 111 E. Rhine St. in Elkhart Lake. The concept is being touted as the village’s first-ever pizza restaurant, and the only certified Roman-style pizza restaurant in the state — at least since Harry’s Pizza Market operated from July 2020 to June 2022 at Interstate Plaza along State Highway 42, just east of Interstate 43.

That was the first time owners, husband-and-wife duo Al Latifi and Laurie Latifi introduced Roman-style pizza to Wisconsin, transforming their family’s longtime 1950s-style American diner into Harry’s Pizza Market. After almost two years, the couple closed the restaurant to focus on finding a better location. Months of searching led them to the former Subway space in the heart of Elkhart’s downtown to reopen under a new name.

“We are thrilled to bring Roman pizza back to Wisconsin and to Sheboygan County in a location with so much history and, moreover, that is hungry for pizza,” said Al Latifi. “Excited to service the area with a unique locale for destination dining and sharing our pizza for carryout and delivery, from downtown Elkhart Lake to Road America and all points around and in between.”

Roman-style pizza — not to be confused with Neapolitan pizza, which originates from Naples — is known for its light, airy and cavernous crust, made from dough that rests and ferments for up to 96 hours prior to baking. The time-intensive dough-making process allows gluten and carbohydrates to be broken down, making the cooked pizza crust easier to digest, according to a news release.

Ahead of opening Harry’s Pizza Market, Al Latifi and his nephew Adrian Latifi, who’s now second-generation owner of Harry’s Prohibition Bistro, both earned Roman-style pizza accreditations in 2019 from the Roman Pizza Academy in Miami.

Harry’s Pizza e Vino will be one of roughly 50 Roman pizza restaurants in the U.S. Opening in the height of tourism season, the full-service restaurant will feature a saloon-style bar and dine-in seating for up to 50 people. It will also offer carry-out. Hours of operation will initially be 4 to 9 p.m. Hours and days of operation may vary by season.