Sheboygan Paint Company acquires Illinois-based Bradley Coatings Group

Sheboygan Paint Company
, a fifth generation-owned paint manufacturer, announced Thursday its acquisition of St. Charles, Illinois-based Bradley Coatings Group
for an undisclosed price.
Bradley Coatings Group, founded in 1946 and acquired by United Paint & Chemical Corp.
in 2017, supplies more than 100 customers with coatings throughout North America for diverse end-use applications in the transportation and general industrial metal segments.
“Bradley Coatings is an excellent fit and will complement our comprehensive product offering, giving our customers more choices across water, solvent and radiation cure technologies,” said Paul Krueger
, president and chief executive officer of Sheboygan Paint Company. “Bradley’s focus and growth in the transportation sector fits well with our strategic vision. They have grown and maintained a loyal customer base with exceptional customer service and highly customized formulations. We look forward to continuing to build on those relationships with an expanded product portfolio from the combined companies."
All production work being done in Bradley Coatings Group’s facilities will be absorbed into Sheboygan Paint Company’s plants in Wisconsin and Cedartown, Georgia.
“Following seven years of successful reinvestment and growth, United Paint & Chemical Corporation came to the conclusion that Bradley Coatings customers required a broader product portfolio and wider geographic reach. This combination has been found in Sheboygan Paint Company,” said Geoff Piceu
, owner of United Paint & Chemical Corp. “Sheboygan Paint Company’s dedication to personal service and new technology, along with the flexibility and values of a family-held business, will ensure Bradley Coatings is able to reach new heights. After an orderly transition of manufacturing, this divestiture will allow United Paint to focus its effort and resources exclusively on coatings for thermoplastic substrates.”