Milwaukee | Founded: 2019

Employees: 17 | Industry: Package manufacturing

SharkCrates manufactures reusable and collapsible wood shipping crates, pallets and other wood components for manufacturers in all 50 states.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Nate Collins, president: “While our bracket system makes our collapsible crates unique, we’re not the only collapsible crate manufacturer out there. The way we try to differentiate ourselves from our competitors is by selling solutions, not products.”

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

“Our crates were developed in part to respond to the need for a collapsible and sustainable wood shipping crate. Our crates are space-efficient and are designed to be reused multiple times, helping customers reduce material waste and lower long-term shipping costs. This year, we’re launching a thinner-walled crate that’s lighter and more affordable.”

How has your leadership style evolved as the company has grown?

“Over the past two years, my leadership style has evolved significantly, largely thanks to my involvement with Entrepreneurs’ Organization. Early on, I leaned heavily on leading by example, staying hands-off and hoping others would follow. While that still has its place, I’ve learned that real leadership also means clearly communicating the ‘why’ behind every decision and making sure our team understands and believes in our mission.”