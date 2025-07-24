Shaping the Future Through People, Purpose, and Proactive Advice

BizTimes Milwaukee: Why is remaining an independent firm important to you, and how do you see that shaping the future of SVA?

Trost: Remaining an independent firm gives our employees a greater sense of ownership and connection. It’s easier to feel invested when decisions are made locally and transparently.

As more firms merge or partner with private equity, we’ll stand out by offering a different kind of employee experience and client service. Many clients value the responsiveness and relationship-driven approach of a local partner. That positions SVA to become the firm of choice for those looking for something more personal, community-focused, and tailored to their specific needs.

BizTimes: How does investing in the development of your team ultimately benefit the clients that SVA serves?

Trost: Our ability to deliver great service depends entirely on the strength of our team. Investing in their development gives them the knowledge and experience they need to bring real solutions to our clients, not just check a box. When our team is well-trained and client-focused, it shows. Clients feel that commitment through the quality of service, proactive advice, and lasting relationships we build. That kind of trust and loyalty doesn’t happen by accident. It’s the result of ongoing investment in our people.

BizTimes: What areas of the business do you see the most opportunity for growth or expansion, and how does SVA evolve to meet client needs in those spaces?

Trost: We see strong opportunities for growth in three key areas: assurance services, specialized tax support, and advisory services for underserved businesses.

As automation becomes more embedded in business operations, clients will need assurance services that go beyond financials, like testing internal processes to confirm systems are working as intended. At the same time, growing tax complexity is driving demand for deeper, more specialized tax guidance.

Companies without dedicated CFOs or tax departments need a partner who can step into that role, and that’s something larger firms often shy away from due to scalability concerns.

Finally, as AI becomes more accessible, clients will need guidance on how to integrate it into their financial and operational systems. Helping them adopt these tools effectively is a natural extension of the advisory work we already do.

BizTimes: What does it mean to you to be a proactive advisor?

Trost: Being a proactive advisor means staying a step ahead. Looking beyond what’s already happened and focusing on what’s coming next. It’s about asking thoughtful questions, understanding what clients are working toward, and helping them uncover opportunities or challenges they might not see yet.

To keep moving in that direction, we need to stay curious, keep listening closely, and always aim to understand each client’s bigger picture. The more we put ourselves in their shoes, the better positioned we are to offer guidance that’s timely, relevant, and forward-looking.

18650 W. Corporate Drive, Suite 200 • Brookfield, WI 53045

262-641-6888 • sva.com