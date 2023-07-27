Sensient names new president for its Flavors & Extracts group

Milwaukee-based Sensient, a manufacturer of colors, flavors and other specialty ingredients, has named a new president for its Flavors & Extracts group.
After current president Craig Mitchellannounced his plans to retire on Jan. 1, 2024, the company appointed Steve Morris as Mitchell’s successor.
Morris is currently Sensient’s general manager of Sweet & Beverage Flavors North America. He joined the company in June 2007 as sales director of food colors for the U.S.
Morris served as general manager of food colors from October 2012 through August 2017. During this time, he helped expand Sensient’s food colors group from the United States to North America, and ultimately to the Americas. Morris has been in his current role since August 2017. Prior to joining Sensient, he held various commercial leadership roles at DuPont (Solae) and operations management roles at Unilever.
"On behalf of the Board, I also want to congratulate Steve on this appointment," said Paul Manning, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Sensient. "He has excelled in both the Flavors and Color Groups during the last 16 years. While serving in his current role, Steve has done an outstanding job transitioning the portfolio to higher value-added flavor and ingredient products and has consistently improved revenue and profit growth. His operational, commercial, and general management experience position him well to continue driving growth across the Flavors & Extracts Group.”