Senior living community near former Northridge Mall site sold for $22 million

One of Milwaukee’s largest senior living communities has a new owner. Alexian Village Milwaukee has been sold by Ascension Living to an affiliate of Skokie, Illinois-based AA Healthcare Inc., which purchased the 27-acre campus at 9301 N. 76th St. in Milwaukee for $22.2 million, according to state property records. The property includes 232 independent living

Alexian Village Milwaukee has been sold by Ascension Living to an affiliate of Skokie, Illinois-based AA Healthcare Inc., which purchased the 27-acre campus at 9301 N. 76th St. in Milwaukee for $22.2 million, according to state property records.

The property includes 232 independent living units, 64 assisted living units, a pharmacy and a banquet hall. Alexian Village, which has now been renamed Avina of Milwaukee, was previously owned and operated by Ascension Living, which acquired the campus in 2011 through its purchase of the Chicago-based Alexian Brothers Health System.

AA Healthcare currently operates a dozen skilled nursing and senior care facilities across Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, including Crossroads of Pewaukee, Crossroads Care Center of Milwaukee and two locations in Kenosha.

A spokesperson for Ascension Living said plans are in place to ensure a smooth transition for residents and staff.

“With Avina now the owners, Alexian Village Milwaukee is well-positioned for a strong and sustainable future—ensuring continued access to quality senior care in the community,” the organization said in a statement.

TouchPoint Services, a Milwaukee-based food services contractor who serviced Alexian Village, announced it would lay off 52 employees permanently effective Aug. 1 due to the sale.