Health Care

Senior living community near former Northridge Mall site sold for $22 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Alexian Village Milwaukee has been sold and renamed Avina of Milwaukee.
One of Milwaukee’s largest senior living communities has a new owner. Alexian Village Milwaukee has been sold by Ascension Living to an affiliate of Skokie, Illinois-based AA Healthcare Inc., which purchased the 27-acre campus at 9301 N. 76th St. in Milwaukee for $22.2 million, according to state property records. The property includes 232 independent living

